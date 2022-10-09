NewsVideos

A part of the road collapsed due to rain in Greater Noida West

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
The Express Astra located in Sector-1 of Greater Noida West has collapsed due to deep excavation and incessant rain. A large part of the road has sunk into the ground.

