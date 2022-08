A very touching video from Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral

A very touching video from Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral, in the viral video some people are seen crossing the raging Narmada river with a dead body on a tube.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

A very touching video from Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral, in the viral video some people are seen crossing the raging Narmada river with a dead body on a tube.