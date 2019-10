Aaditya Thackeray first from family to contest elections, Shiv Sena wants him as CM

The 29-year-old grandson of Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray is all set to become the first member of the family to enter electoral politics as Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that he will contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra from the prestigious Worli constituency. Watch this video to know more.