Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray is on a visit to Ayodhya. During the tour, Aditya Thackeray worshiped at Hanumangarhi. After this, he will also participate in Saryu Aarti.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

