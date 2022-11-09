हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Aam Aadmi Party's big meeting on MCD elections 2022
|
Updated:
Nov 09, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
Ahead of the MCD elections 2022 in Delhi, a meeting is underway at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Strategy discussion for the MCD elections is likely.
×
All Videos
US Midterm Polls: Voting Begins; Trump to Make 'Big Announcement' on Nov 15| Zee News English
Nepal Earthquake: The country was rattled by an earthquake of magnitude 6.6
PM Modi launches G20 logo, theme website of India's G20 Presidency
4:42
Himachal PM Modi's visit: PM Modi to hold election rallies at these two places today
8:13
BJP is creating new mountains of garbage in Delhi: Sisodia
Trending Videos
US Midterm Polls: Voting Begins; Trump to Make 'Big Announcement' on Nov 15| Zee News English
Nepal Earthquake: The country was rattled by an earthquake of magnitude 6.6
PM Modi launches G20 logo, theme website of India's G20 Presidency
4:42
Himachal PM Modi's visit: PM Modi to hold election rallies at these two places today
8:13
BJP is creating new mountains of garbage in Delhi: Sisodia
delhi mcd elections 2022,delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi MCD elections,Delhi MCD Election,mcd election in delhi,mcd election delhi,delhi mcd election 2022 survey,delhi mcd election 2022 exit poll,delhi mcd election 2022 date,delhi mcd election news,MCD elections,mcd delhi election survey,MCD election,mcd election 2022,delhi mcd opinion poll 2022,mcd election date 2022,mcd elections 2022,delhi bjp mcd elections,mcd election 2022 opinion poll,