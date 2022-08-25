NewsVideos

AAP accuses BJP of poaching its MLAs

Delhi's ruling government AAP has accused the BJP of stealing its MLAs. The allegation of bidding for MLAs in Delhi was also raised from Rajghat today. Politics started with liquor policy, foreign newspapers, Rohingya, offering of CM post has now reached to horse trading.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
