AAP MLA Amanatullah arrested

AAP MLA Amanatullah has been arrested. Earlier, the ACB has raided the locations of him and his business partners. An unlicensed pistol and Rs 12 lakh in cash have been recovered by the agency in the raid.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:26 AM IST

