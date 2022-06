AAP MLA Atishi raises questions on the central government

The political battle over Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain is increasing. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had attacked the BJP fiercely by holding a press conference, after which Union Minister Smriti Irani responded by holding a press conference. Now Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi also came forward and answered the questions arising on Manish Sisodia.