NewsVideos

AAP releases list of 54 candidates for Himachal Pradesh elections

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
AAM Aadmi Party has released the second list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

All Videos

Ration Card: सरकार से फ्री राशन लेने वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले, द‍िवाली पर सरकार ने द‍िया यह तोहफा
0:53
Ration Card: सरकार से फ्री राशन लेने वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले, द‍िवाली पर सरकार ने द‍िया यह तोहफा
Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
1:53
Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest
4:7
Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and much more...
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and much more...
Controversy erupts in Karnataka over picture of Jesus Christ on ration cards
2:16
Controversy erupts in Karnataka over picture of Jesus Christ on ration cards

Trending Videos

0:53
Ration Card: सरकार से फ्री राशन लेने वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले, द‍िवाली पर सरकार ने द‍िया यह तोहफा
1:53
Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
4:7
Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and much more...
2:16
Controversy erupts in Karnataka over picture of Jesus Christ on ration cards
Himachal Elections,himachal election 2022,Himachal Pradesh election,Himachal election,Himachal Pradesh,himachal pradesh election 2022,himachal pradesh election 2022 date,himachal election news,Himachal Pradesh Elections,himachal elections 2022,himachal pradesh election date,himachal election 2022 opinion poll,himachal pradesh election date 2022,Himachal election date,Himachal Pradesh assembly elections,Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022,Aam Aadmi Party,