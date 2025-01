videoDetails

BPSC Students Protest: Candidates to Protest in Patna Again Today, Demand Re-Exam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

BPSC Students Protest Update: At this time, Bihar Public Service Commission i.e. BPSC candidates are protesting in Patna. This protest is regarding the cancellation of BPSC preliminary examination. The students are demanding that this examination be cancelled. Even though its result has been released.