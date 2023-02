videoDetails

AAP's Leader Atishi Marlena Hits Back At BJP,says,'People Who Ran Operation Lotus Are Making Allegations'

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena countered BJP's allegations and said, 'Those who run Operation Lotus across the country are accusing Aam Aadmi Party'. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.