Abhishek Manu Singhvi big statement on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Congress held a press conference and said that Rahul is being punished for speaking the truth and action is being taken against Rahul to distract him from the real issues. We are ready for any kind of legal battle, we will not be afraid of anyone.