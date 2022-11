Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar: 'Opposition's plans will fail' says Anurag Thakur

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that there will be huge victory of BJP in Gujarat. In a special conversation with Zee News, Anurag Thakur said that the opposition in Gujarat is upset.