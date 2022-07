Accused arrested for posting provocative video

The accused youth Parvez Khan has been arrested by the police in the case of making an inflammatory video viral on social media in Baghpat, UP. A mobile phone has also been recovered from the accused.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

