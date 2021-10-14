हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Action against terrorists intensified in Jammu and Kashmir

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) आतंकियों के खिलाफ ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई कर रही है। एनआईए को दिल्ली-एनसीआर, यूपी और जम्मू के 18 जगहों पर छापेमारी की है। आतंकी संगठनों के ओवरग्राउंड नेटवर्क (ओजीएन) पर नकेल कसने के लिए मध्य कश्मीर में कई स्थानों को एनआईए निशाना बना रही है। The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking swift action against the terrorists. NIA has raided 18 places in Delhi-NCR, UP and Jammu. The NIA is targeting several places in central Kashmir to crack down on the Overground Network (OGN) of terrorist organizations.

Oct 14, 2021, 08:24 AM IST

