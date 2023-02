videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP Police Takes Major Action, Encounters Accused Arbaaz

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Arbaaz, who was involved in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter by the police. Three days back, Umesh Pal, the main witness of the MLA Raju Pal murder case, was murdered by miscreants near his house.