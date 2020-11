Actor Asif Basra committed suicide in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, the reason is not clear yet!

In a recent shocking news, Bollywood actor Asif Basra has committed suicide. According to reports, Basra committed suicide on Thursday near a cafe on FC Gibada Road in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala. The reason why he took such a drastic step is not yet known.