Adani Case: Congress' MP makes huge demand from Parliamentary Committee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Some Congress MPs raised the matter related to Adani in parliamentary meeting and placed a big demand before the parliamentary committee of financial affairs. Congress MPs said SEBI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulators including RBI chiefs should be called for questioning. BJP MPs strongly opposed this demand.