Adhir Ranjan Controversial Remark: Sonia and Smriti Irani clashed in Parliament

There was a heated debate between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi on the matter of insulting President Murmu. It is being told that Sonia Gandhi angrily told Smriti Irani 'Don't talk to me', after which the controversy is increasing.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

