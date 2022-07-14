Adil Chishti, who made fun of deities, clarified on Live

Syed Adil Chishti, who was caught in controversies for hurting religious sentiments, clarified while talking to Zee News. He said that his motive was not to incite anyone's sentiments but was a counter-narrative against Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

