Agenda India Ka: Biggest revelation in Udaipur murder case

In Amravati, Maharashtra, 8 people including Umesh Kolhe were threatened with beheading. After which Dr. Rathi uploaded a video of him apologizing on his social media account, only then his life was saved. The biggest revelation has come in the Udaipur murder case that the weapons for the murder were sent from Kanpur. The investigation so far has revealed that Ghaus Mohammad is the mastermind of Kanhaiya Lal's murder.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
