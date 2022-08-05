Agenda India Ka: Congress led protests are an insult to devotees of Lord Ram- CM Yogi

Today, Congress leaders carried out a demonstration against inflation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on this protest led by Congress. He said that such activities of Congress are insulting the faith of India. He further said that this is an insult of devotees of Lord Ram and Congress should apologize to the people of the country.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Today, Congress leaders carried out a demonstration against inflation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on this protest led by Congress. He said that such activities of Congress are insulting the faith of India. He further said that this is an insult of devotees of Lord Ram and Congress should apologize to the people of the country.