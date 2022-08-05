NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Congress led protests are an insult to devotees of Lord Ram- CM Yogi

Today, Congress leaders carried out a demonstration against inflation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on this protest led by Congress. He said that such activities of Congress are insulting the faith of India. He further said that this is an insult of devotees of Lord Ram and Congress should apologize to the people of the country.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Today, Congress leaders carried out a demonstration against inflation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on this protest led by Congress. He said that such activities of Congress are insulting the faith of India. He further said that this is an insult of devotees of Lord Ram and Congress should apologize to the people of the country.

All Videos

RBIs new decision will cause more problem to the common mans pocket
RBIs new decision will cause more problem to the common mans pocket
Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress party of doing politics of appeasement
12:53
Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress party of doing politics of appeasement
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress protesting due to fear of ED?
1H4:18
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress protesting due to fear of ED?
Time Machine: The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi
14:59
Time Machine: The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi
Congress leaders break barricade amid protests
5:51
Congress leaders break barricade amid protests

Trending Videos

RBIs new decision will cause more problem to the common mans pocket
12:53
Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress party of doing politics of appeasement
1H4:18
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress protesting due to fear of ED?
14:59
Time Machine: The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi
5:51
Congress leaders break barricade amid protests
Agenda India Ka,Yogi Adityanath on congress protest,Yogi Adityanath,congress protest on inflation,congress protest against inflation,congress protest news,Congress protests,congress workers protest,congress protests across the country,anti inflation congress protest,congress protest update,Congress protest against ED,congress protest on unemployment,Rahul Gandhi,Black Friday,March in Black clothes,Ram Mandir,Foundation stone of Ram Mandir,Insult of Ram Bhakt,