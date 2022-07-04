Agenda India Ka: Conspiracy behind Udaipur-Amravati killings

On June 21, a 54-year-old chemist was murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Reports claimed that she was murdered for her Facebook post supporting Nupur Sharma. At the same time, the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal Murder case is fast tracked and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

