NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : Hear the full story of Amarnath accident from eyewitnesses

During the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 people have been confirmed dead and many injured due to cloudburst near the cave. The injured have been admitted to the base hospitals near the cave for treatment. Army, NDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are searching for the missing people. Watch the full story of Amarnath accident in Agenda India Ka.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
During the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 people have been confirmed dead and many injured due to cloudburst near the cave. The injured have been admitted to the base hospitals near the cave for treatment. Army, NDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are searching for the missing people. Watch the full story of Amarnath accident in Agenda India Ka.

All Videos

Why did Elon Musk cancel the deal with Twitter?
4:49
Why did Elon Musk cancel the deal with Twitter?
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 9, 2022
6:39
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 9, 2022
Time Machine: When Ram Vilas Paswan became a leader after leaving the post of DSP
14:34
Time Machine: When Ram Vilas Paswan became a leader after leaving the post of DSP
Taal Thok Ke : Is the action taken against provocative statements selective?
1H4:52
Taal Thok Ke : Is the action taken against provocative statements selective?
Amarnath Cloudburst : Watch Exclusive Ground Report
20:19
Amarnath Cloudburst : Watch Exclusive Ground Report

Trending Videos

4:49
Why did Elon Musk cancel the deal with Twitter?
6:39
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 9, 2022
14:34
Time Machine: When Ram Vilas Paswan became a leader after leaving the post of DSP
1H4:52
Taal Thok Ke : Is the action taken against provocative statements selective?
20:19
Amarnath Cloudburst : Watch Exclusive Ground Report
Amarnath Cloudburst,cloudburst in amarnath cave,amarnath cave cloudburst,cloudburst in amarnath,Amarnath cave,cloudburst near amarnath,Amarnath Yatra 2022,amarnath cloud burst full story,Amarnath Yatra,Amarnath,amarnath cloud burst,cloudburst near amarnath cave,cloud burst in amarnath,amarnath news,cloudburst in near amarnath,amarnath gufa,cloud burst near amarnath cave,Full Story cloudburst amarnath,cloudburst amarnath today,Amarnath Cloudburst Update,