Agenda India Ka: India to deploy Made in India attack helicopter close to Pak border in Rajasthan

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

India is going to deploy Made in India attack helicopter very close to Pakistan border in Rajasthan. This helicopter is capable of protecting the borders at high altitudes or at desert. In the Agenda today, watch how the made in India Light Combat Helicopter will create troubles for Pakistan.