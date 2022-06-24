NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Maharashtra Crisis - Will Pawar be able to save Shiv Sena's government?

After Sharad Pawar's statement, Uddhav Thackeray's group has become active and demonstrations are taking place in Mumbai against Eknath Shinde. Now the question is, will Pawar be able to save Shiv Sena from breaking up?

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
