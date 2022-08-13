Agenda India Ka: Next 2 days very important for Raju Srivastava's health
Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is very critical. The round of prayers continues. He suffered a heart attack 3 days ago in the gym of a hotel in Delhi, after which he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He has now been put on ventilator support.
