Agenda India Ka: Next 2 days very important for Raju Srivastava's health

Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is very critical. The round of prayers continues. He suffered a heart attack 3 days ago in the gym of a hotel in Delhi, after which he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He has now been put on ventilator support.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:29 AM IST

