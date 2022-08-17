NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Rajnath Singh hands over many indigenously made weapons to the Indian Army

Today, Rajnath Singh has handed over many indigenously made weapons to the Indian Army to compete with China and Pakistan on the border. These include anti-personal landmines, landing infantry combat vehicles for operations in Pangong Lake and many such weapons, which till now India used to import from America, Britain and France. Through these weapons, from Ladakh to Rajasthan, the soldiers on the border will get help in surveillance.

Aug 17, 2022
