Agenda India Ka: Sonia Gandhi vs Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan?

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Pratap Singh Khachariawas, a minister in the Rajasthan government and member of the Gehlot faction, has retaliated on Ajay Maken's statement. He has said that we will reply to the notice that Maken will send. At the same time, the Sachin Pilot faction still has faith in the Congress high command. They are saying that the decision of the high command will be accepted by them.