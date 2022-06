Agnipath Protest: Bihar Bandh gets RJD's support

Protests are going on across the country against the Agnipath scheme. The student organization AISA announced a Bihar bandh today. At the same time, a fire broke out in the truck in Jehanabad.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

