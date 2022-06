Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence

Patna DM made a big disclosure regarding Bihar violence. He said that many coaching centers have a hand in inciting violence. A case has been registered against 3 coaching centers.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

