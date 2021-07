Agra: 17 kg gold and 5 lakh cash looted in broad daylight from Manappuram Gold Loan

On Saturday, in broad daylight in Agra's Kamla Nagar, miscreants created a sensation by carrying out an audacious incident. Four armed miscreants who entered the branch of Manappuram Gold Loan Company took the staff hostage. From there, 17 kg of gold and five lakh rupees were looted.