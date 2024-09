videoDetails

"Conspiracy to divide on the basis of caste - CM Yogi"

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

UP CM Yogi has launched a big attack on the opposition. CM Yogi said that those who make people fight in the name of caste, create animosity in the name of social justice, and encourage the enemies of the country, will they be able to understand the sting of poverty?