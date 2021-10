Agra: Van carrying children falls into a pit, children were rescued with the help of local people

A tragic incident has come to the fore in the Fatehpur Sikri police station area, about 45 km from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. A school van full of 11 school children crashed here. The speeding school van running on the road suddenly went out of control and fell into a deep pit. The children were rescued with the help of local people.