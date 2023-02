videoDetails

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan, 10 quintal of explosives recovered from Dausa

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rajasthan visit on 12th February, 10 quintals of explosives have been recovered from Rajasthan's Dausa. Rajasthan Police saw a suspicious vehicle at a distance of 500 meters from the Collectorate during petrolling. After checking the vehicle, police got shocked.