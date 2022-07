AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi befitting reply to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Politics has heated up after the statement made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding population control. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now hit back and termed Mohan Bhagwat's remarks as wrong.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

