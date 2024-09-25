Advertisement
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Blanket Baba unsuccessful? See the reality

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Pakhandi Baba Controversy: Till date you must have seen many fake Baba who tell many methods of treatment. Many are treated by blowing. So many claim to eliminate cancer with a broom. Among these, the recently famous Sakar Hari Baba has become a political issue after the stampede during the satsang in Hathras. Akhara Parishad meeting was also held today on this issue. Know in this report which issues are being discussed in the Akhara Parishad meeting.

