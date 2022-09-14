NewsVideos

Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule

On Delhi government's decision on electricity subsidy in Delhi, BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar has said that Kejriwal has deceived the people of Delhi. He further said that he came to power in the name of subsidy and has once again taken a U-turn in this matter.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
