Ajenda India Ka : Will Eknath Shinde accept Uddhav Thackeray's challenge?

It may take time to answer the question whether Uddhav Thackeray will win or lose in the battle for the chair in Maharashtra. But there is an even bigger challenge in front of Uddhav, who is the real heir of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva?

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

