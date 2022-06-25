NewsVideos

Ajenda India Ka : Will Eknath Shinde accept Uddhav Thackeray's challenge?

It may take time to answer the question whether Uddhav Thackeray will win or lose in the battle for the chair in Maharashtra. But there is an even bigger challenge in front of Uddhav, who is the real heir of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva?

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
It may take time to answer the question whether Uddhav Thackeray will win or lose in the battle for the chair in Maharashtra. But there is an even bigger challenge in front of Uddhav, who is the real heir of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva?

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
1H3:6
Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
Zee Sammelan 2022: 'Corona has a bad effect on people's health,' says Dr Rashmi Gupta
2:25
Zee Sammelan 2022: 'Corona has a bad effect on people's health,' says Dr Rashmi Gupta

Trending Videos

1H3:6
Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?
25:1
Amit Shah made these big revelations on Godhra riots
4:40
Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group
0:57
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group
2:25
Zee Sammelan 2022: 'Corona has a bad effect on people's health,' says Dr Rashmi Gupta
Maharashtra political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra crisis,maharashtra political crisis update,Maharashtra,maharashtra news live,what is maharashtra political crisis,political crisis,maharashtra govt crisis,sharad pawar on maharashtra crisis,maharshtra political crisis,Eknath Shinde,Uddhav Thackeray,kesarkar on shiv Sena,shievSena,Bala Saheb Thackeray,