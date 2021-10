Akhilesh Yadav was stopped by the police from going to Lakhimpur Kheri

The administration had made very tight security arrangements outside the house of Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav since morning. Even after this, all the SP workers reached outside the house of Akhilesh Yadav. After this, Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside his house and attacked the state government fiercely.