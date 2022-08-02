Al-Zawahiri killed: The full story of Zawahiri's Death

Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike. US President Joe Biden himself announced Zawahiri's death. After terrorist Osama bin Laden, this was another occasion when America took its revenge by finding its enemy. Watch the full story of Al Zawahiri's death.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

