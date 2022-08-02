NewsVideos

Al-Zawahiri killed: US-Pak deal in Zawahiri's death?

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. Biden said al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. However, in the meantime, the big question is whether Pakistan also had any role in the death of al-Zawahiri.

Aug 02, 2022
The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. Biden said al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. However,in the meantime, the big question is whether Pakistan also had any role in the death of al-Zawahiri.

