Al-Zawahiri killed: Who will be the next chief of Al Qaeda?

According to US claims, al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone attack. With the death of terrorist chief al-Zawahiri, the question has also arisen as to who will be the new chief of al-Qaeda.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

According to US claims, al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone attack. With the death of terrorist chief al-Zawahiri, the question has also arisen as to who will be the new chief of al-Qaeda.