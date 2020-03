Allahabad HC takes tough stand over 'name and shame' posters in Lucknow

Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, the chief justice of Allahabad High Court has asked the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court at 3 pm on Sunday (March 8).