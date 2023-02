videoDetails

Nagaland: Amit Shah says - 'Indecent language is identity of Congress, has insulted PM also'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely attacked the Congress party. He said that indecent language has been the identity of the Congress party. Congress leaders have insulted the Prime Minister earlier also