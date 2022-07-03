Amit Shah's big statement on KCR

Home Minister Amit Shah has targeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Addressing the rally in Hyderabad, Amit Shah said that if Patel had not been there, Hyderabad would not have been in India. KCR government is in the hands of Owaisi.

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

