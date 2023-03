videoDetails

Amritpal Singh Case may be handed over to NIA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

In Punjab, there is still suspense regarding the arrest of Amritpal Singh, the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organization. Where in its official statement the Punjab Police said that Amritpal Singh is still absconding. Now there is big news in this case that this case can now be handed over to NIA.