Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. The police operation for arrest is going on continuously. So far 112 people have been arrested. Internet is closed in many districts of Punjab. Section 144 has also been invoked. In this case, Amritpal's driver and uncle have surrendered.