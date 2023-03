videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's Uncle, Driver Surrender In Jalandhar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Along with Waris Punjab De Pramukh Amritpal Singh, now the difficulties of his close and associates are also increasing. Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh and his driver surrendered before the Punjab Police.