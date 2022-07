Amroha Accident: Roadways bus hit bike; 2 Kanwariyas died

Amroha Accident News: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of two Kanwariyas in a road accident in Amroha. He has also given instructions for proper treatment of the injured.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

